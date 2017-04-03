All County Band to perform Saturday Updated Apr 7, 2017 at
About 300 students will perform at the All County Band Concert beginning 1 p.m. Saturday at Ashbrook High School, 2222 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. The concert is free and open to the public.
