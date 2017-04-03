ALDI is back open again in Belmont Updated at
The ALDI location at 6402 Wilkinson Boulevard closed earlier this year for an extensive overhaul. The work was part of the company's strategic $1.6 billion investment in its United States stores, which includes plans to remodel and expand more than 1,300 locations between now and 2020.
