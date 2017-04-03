ALDI is back open again in Belmont Up...

ALDI is back open again in Belmont Updated at

9 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The ALDI location at 6402 Wilkinson Boulevard closed earlier this year for an extensive overhaul. The work was part of the company's strategic $1.6 billion investment in its United States stores, which includes plans to remodel and expand more than 1,300 locations between now and 2020.

