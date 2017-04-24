AB&T Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2017 Results
For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net income available to common shareholders was $128,000 or $0.004 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $104,000 or $0.003 per basic and diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. This $24,000 increase in earnings was largely attributable to decreases in non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2016.
