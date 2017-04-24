8 years of no answers on missing Gast...

8 years of no answers on missing Gastonia woman

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

When Tanya Davis went to bed on a Sunday night eight years ago, she did so peacefully, without a hint anything was wrong. But when the Gastonia woman woke up on April 20, 2009, and discovered a locked bedroom door, that all changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar '17 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar '17 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar '17 Bslsy 16
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC