VIDEO: Watch The Menders Unveil a New Song, 'Pass It On'
Last week I headed out to Bessemer City to catch up with The Menders , whose new album, Nina , comes out this week. You can check out the band's newest song, "Pass It On" - scheduled to appear on Nina 's followup - in this video.
