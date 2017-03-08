Train collides with tractor-trailer i...

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Gastonia

Tuesday Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A trucker's 1,000-mile journey was delayed after a train collided with his T.G. Stegall tractor-trailer in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon. Gordon Dickerson says he was parked at a red light on the intersection of Bessemer City Road and Jenkins Dairy Road after picking up a variety of filters from the Wix Filtration Corp. on Mount Oliver Church Road.

Gastonia, NC

