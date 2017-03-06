Titan Advanced Composites JV seeks new carbon opportunities
Asbury Graphite has teamed up with ZePR, whose predecessor company Zeon Technologies has developed thermoset composites able to withstand extreme wear conditions, such as rings and bushings in high pressure pumps. The joint venture, based in Gastonia, N.C., is called Titan Advanced Composites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|JimG
|53
|new from minnesota
|Mon
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Penny
|285
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mon
|Penny
|11
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC