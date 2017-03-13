Teen faces felony drug charges Updated at

Teen faces felony drug charges Update...

Teen faces felony drug charges

Brandon Randall, of Towery Road, Shelby, faces multiple felony drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. On March 10, investigators served the warrants to Randall on Towery Road.

