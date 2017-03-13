Teacher accused of abusing handicapped student
Penny Pope Barker, 42, 808 Home Trail, Gastonia, Barker was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person. According to Cramerton Police, the abuse happened between Oct. 1 and Feb. 4 and involved a student at McAdenville Elementary School where she worked.
