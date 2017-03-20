Showmars makes a move
Showmars is now serving its jumbo fish sandwiches, gyro platters and crinkle fries at Franklin Square. The operation moved about 2.5 miles away from its former home at Akers Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Sat
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC