Sex offender sentenced to 50 years Updated Mar 21, 2017 at
Brady Leon Beck Jr., 40, of Monroe, was sentenced Tuesday for transportation of child pornography and committing a felony offense involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. If he is released from prison, Beck will spend the rest of his life on supervised release and on the sex offender registry. Beck was living in a Monroe motel in June 2014.
