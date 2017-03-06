School land deal in hands of new committee
An ad hoc committee appointed to oversee the possible acquisition of land to build a new Belmont middle school will hold its first meeting Wednesday, March 8. The seven-member committee is made up of Chris Howell, Jeff Ramsey, Lee Dedmon and Brent Moore of the Gaston County Board of Education and Gaston County Commissioners Ronnie Worley, Bob Hovis and Tracy Philbeck. It does not represent a quorum for either board.
