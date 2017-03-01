School honors late police sergeant Updated at
Six days after their beloved school resource officer died in a Gastonia hospital, 500 elementary-aged students released balloons to the heavens Wednesday in Jim Abernethy's memory. Abernethy served the Stanley Police Department for almost 15 years.
