Robin Lawson Dow, age 54, of Gastonia, passed away on March 6, 2017 at her residence. Born in Cleveland County to the late Joy Martin Lawson, Robin was a former flight attendant with Eastern Airline and US Airways and was most recently employed in the banking industry as a loan officer with Carolina Tel Co.

