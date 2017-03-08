Robin Lawson Dow
Robin Lawson Dow, age 54, of Gastonia, passed away on March 6, 2017 at her residence. Born in Cleveland County to the late Joy Martin Lawson, Robin was a former flight attendant with Eastern Airline and US Airways and was most recently employed in the banking industry as a loan officer with Carolina Tel Co.
