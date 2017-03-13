Police: Supect who preyed on elderly ...

Police: Supect who preyed on elderly now in custody

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

An all-out manhunt for a suspect considered armed and dangerous ended with police finding their man hiding in the shower of a Gastonia hotel room. Brian Thad Carver had multiple warrants out for his arrest when police found him sometime after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the shower in a room at the Red Carpet Inn in Gastonia, said Gaston County Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
larry gene robinson (May '11) Tue Belmont 12
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Tue Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Mar 4 Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC