Police seek woman charged in mana s death
Police are seeking the public's help to locate a woman charged with concealing a death and other alleged crimes in Gastonia. Jennifer Lynn Wilson, 32, of Gastonia, is charged in connection with a case of a man found dead in his car on Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 223 N. Myrtle School Road.
