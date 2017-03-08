Police: Impaired man drove 130 mph, ignored stop lights
Police say a man driving 80 mph above the posted speed limit declined to slow down for officers Saturday. Instead, they allege he jerked his car into the other lane in an attempt to hit an officer trying to stop him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Thu
|JimG
|56
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|11
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC