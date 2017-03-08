Police: Impaired man drove 130 mph, i...

Police: Impaired man drove 130 mph, ignored stop lights

Police say a man driving 80 mph above the posted speed limit declined to slow down for officers Saturday. Instead, they allege he jerked his car into the other lane in an attempt to hit an officer trying to stop him.

