Pedestrian struck by driver in Gastonia
James Rose was crossing the road on Franklin Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet passenger car traveling east on the 1000 block of Franklin Boulevard. No charges have yet been filed against the driver, 44-year-old Belmont resident Robin Alverson, or anybody else.
