Parkdale Mills: Committed to U.S. cotton industry

Parkdale Mills is dedicated to providing high quality cotton yarns for products ranging from blue jeans to dress shirts to bed sheets. As one of the single biggest users of U.S. cotton, Parkdale Mills is committed to the American cotton industry.

