One suspect charged in park attack
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Meeks, of Gastonia, is charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury. Police say he's one of three people who attacked a teenager on a Bessemer City basketball court Feb. 20. An 18 year old was brutally attacked at the city park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
