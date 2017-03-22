On the big screen

On the big screen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The Samaritan's Purse feature film “Facing Darkness” documents the true story of two American medical missionaries - Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol – who were stricken by West Africa's deadly Ebola epidemic in 2014. The film is being shown in movie theaters across the country for on March 30. A handful of movie theaters in the Charlotte area are showing the film and with the help of Gastonia resident Jim Ratchford, Gastonia was added to that list as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selling Nudes? Mar 18 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar 16 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar 14 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC