On the big screen

The Samaritan's Purse feature film “Facing Darkness” documents the true story of two American medical missionaries - Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol – who were stricken by West Africa's deadly Ebola epidemic in 2014. The film is being shown in movie theaters across the country for on March 30. A handful of movie theaters in the Charlotte area are showing the film and with the help of Gastonia resident Jim Ratchford, Gastonia was added to that list as well.

