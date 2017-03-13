Murder charge in 90-year-old mana s d...

Murder charge in 90-year-old mana s death

Gaston County Police have added a first-degree murder charge to a man accused of preying on the elderly in the death of a 90-year-old Gaston County man first reporting missing more than a week ago. Brian Thad Carver, 42, of Gastonia was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the death of 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson.

