Murder charge in 90-year-old mana s death

Gaston County Police have added a first-degree murder charge to a man accused of preying on the elderly in the death of a 90-year-old Gaston County man first reporting missing more than a week ago. Brian Thad Carver, 42, of Gastonia was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the death of 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson.

