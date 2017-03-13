More details in alleged student abuse...

More details in alleged student abuse Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Police reports say Barker was working at McAdenville Elementary School when she picked the 6-year-old boy up off the ground causing a laceration and bleeding to his lower ear. Warrants also say Barker abused a 5-year-old girl by soaking a stuffed animal in cold water then squeezing it over the child's head causing the water to fall onto her head and body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
larry gene robinson (May '11) 21 hr Belmont 12
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) 22 hr Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Mar 4 Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Gaston County was issued at March 14 at 10:35PM EDT

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC