More details in alleged student abuse Updated at

Police reports say Barker was working at McAdenville Elementary School when she picked the 6-year-old boy up off the ground causing a laceration and bleeding to his lower ear. Warrants also say Barker abused a 5-year-old girl by soaking a stuffed animal in cold water then squeezing it over the child's head causing the water to fall onto her head and body.

