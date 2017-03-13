Microbrew pub faces more delays Posted at

Microbrew pub faces more delays Poste...

The owner of a long-awaited microbrew pub slated to open in the redeveloped Loray Mill said he now hopes to turn on the taps by Memorial Day. Matt Coben signed a lease in 2016 to launch his newest Growler USA franchise within the 114-year-old, former textile manufacturing center.

