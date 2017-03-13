Mexican restaurant set to reopen in downtown Gastonia
When a popular, well-established Mexican restaurant in downtown Gastonia closed last June, its longtime patrons pretty much felt like crying in their salsa. It hasn't helped that the planned redevelopment of Tequila's Mexican Grill and Tarqueria has taken longer than expected, due to the immense level of work that needed to be done inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|21 hr
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC