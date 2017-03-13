Mexican restaurant set to reopen in d...

Mexican restaurant set to reopen in downtown Gastonia

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

When a popular, well-established Mexican restaurant in downtown Gastonia closed last June, its longtime patrons pretty much felt like crying in their salsa. It hasn't helped that the planned redevelopment of Tequila's Mexican Grill and Tarqueria has taken longer than expected, due to the immense level of work that needed to be done inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
larry gene robinson (May '11) 21 hr Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar 14 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Mar 4 Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC