Man charged with stabbing roommate
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies said Thomas Troy Prevatt, 24, of 845 Great Dane Avenue, cut James Dayton Dwy, 49, during an altercation at the home. Deputies said Dwy received a large laceration on his wrist and was transported to a Gastonia hospital for treatment.
