Man arrested in Gaston County shooting death
Local media outlets reported that Mount Holly police have charged 34-year-old Josiah Russell Philpott has been charged with second-degree murder. Police were called to a fight Wednesday night and found 35-year-old Christopher Caskey suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb '17
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC