Man accused of child sex crime

A 53-year-old Gastonia man was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $500,000 bond Thursday on charges he committed sex acts which a child under the age of 13. Darrell Glen Ward of 1870 Arbors Drive faces two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

