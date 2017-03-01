Junior League replaces annual Whale of a Sale with Truck Fest
The Junior League of Gaston County announced its new spring fundraiser to replace the longstanding annual Whale of a Sale. Junior League's membership voted in 2016 to replace Whale of a Sale with a new fundraising event.
