J.C. Penney anchor store to close at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Updated at
J.C. Penney announced today that its Gastonia store will be one of 138 locations across the country that will close this year as the retailer scrambles to sustain itself. The struggling department store chain announced last month that it would close up to 140 stores this spring in order to focus on improving its locations with the most potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|17 hr
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC