J.C. Penney anchor store to close at ...

J.C. Penney anchor store to close at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

J.C. Penney announced today that its Gastonia store will be one of 138 locations across the country that will close this year as the retailer scrambles to sustain itself. The struggling department store chain announced last month that it would close up to 140 stores this spring in order to focus on improving its locations with the most potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
larry gene robinson (May '11) 17 hr Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar 14 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Mar 4 Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC