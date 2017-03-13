In Concert: Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band coming to Charleya s Updated at

In Concert: Ali Randolph & Outta Luck...

In Concert: Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band coming to Charleya s

Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band, a music group based in Western North Carolina, are returning to Charley's Restaurant & Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia to perform this weekend. The group will kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and lead singer Ali Randolph said she is excited to return to the venue.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Gaston County was issued at March 16 at 3:31AM EDT

