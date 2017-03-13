In Concert: Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band coming to Charleya s Updated at

Ali Randolph & Outta Luck Band, a music group based in Western North Carolina, are returning to Charley's Restaurant & Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia to perform this weekend. The group will kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and lead singer Ali Randolph said she is excited to return to the venue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.