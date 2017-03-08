Here we snow again
Just when many thought winter was behind them, a Sunday morning dusting of snow reminded Gaston County residents that Mother Nature wasn't yet finished with the season. Clocks sprung forward eight days before the start of spring and the snow that fell from the sky brought back memories of Jan. 6. But unlike that snowstorm, which closed schools for several days thereafter, this one was brief.
