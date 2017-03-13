Grant to pay for construction of side...

Grant to pay for construction of sidewalk from Lowell to Poston Park Updated at

Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A sizable windfall of money will help to finally extend a long-awaited walking path from downtown Lowell to a popular park near Spencer Mountain. Lowell and Gaston County teamed up last year to apply for a competitive grant through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.

Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

