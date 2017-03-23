Gastonia woman charged with felony vehicle larceny
Jessica Nicole Lukinoff, 28 of 110 Lauren Court, has been charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, as well as several misdemeanors including possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Another Gastonia woman reported to Gaston County police on Saturday that Lukinoff had driven away in her 2017 Toyota Corolla, valued at $18,000.
