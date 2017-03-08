Gastonia school to get free solar energy system through corporate grant Updated at
Gaston Day School learned this week that it will be one of seven schools to benefit from a $300,000 investment by Duke Energy. The company will work with a Raleigh nonprofit to pay for installation costs, monitoring equipment, training and curricula associated with the new solar systems.
