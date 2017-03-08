Gastonia school to get free solar energy system through corporate grant Updated at

Gastonia school to get free solar ene...

Gaston Day School learned this week that it will be one of seven schools to benefit from a $300,000 investment by Duke Energy. The company will work with a Raleigh nonprofit to pay for installation costs, monitoring equipment, training and curricula associated with the new solar systems.

