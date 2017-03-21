Gastonia promotes from within to fill city manager vacancy Updated at
Assistant City Manager Michael Peoples was selected from a pool that reportedly included more than 65 applicants from around the country. As the administrator in charge of city operations, he previously oversaw everything from the electric, solid waste and transit departments, to public works, utilities, parks and recreation, and the Gastonia Municipal Airport.
