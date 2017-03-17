Gastonia pair charged with theft from Wal-Mart
Lincolnton Police Department officers said Logan David Turner, 29, and Emilee Louise MacCarroll, 26, both of 1247 Blackwood Street in Gastonia, were confronted by officers as they attempted to leave the store and that the pair ran outside into the parking lot, where they threw away the stolen merchandise. They were apprehended after a brief pursuit, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department.
