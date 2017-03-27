Gastonia man arrested, another wanted in shoe robbery
Lincolnton Police say at least two Gastonia men, one belonging to the Bloods street gang, convinced a man through social media to meet them in a business parking lot. The seller met the men around 3 p.m. Sunday to sell the shoes, but the sale was interrupted when another man pulled out a handgun and demanded the man's Air Jordan tennis shoes, money and watch, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC