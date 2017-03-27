Gastonia man arrested, another wanted in shoe robbery

Lincolnton Police say at least two Gastonia men, one belonging to the Bloods street gang, convinced a man through social media to meet them in a business parking lot. The seller met the men around 3 p.m. Sunday to sell the shoes, but the sale was interrupted when another man pulled out a handgun and demanded the man's Air Jordan tennis shoes, money and watch, according to police.

