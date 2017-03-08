Gastonia Housing Authority gives thumbs-up to American flags Updated at
The local public housing code previously did not allow housing authority tenants to fly the American flag outside their homes. It was disallowed because occupants were prohibited from attaching and hanging any items from the outside of the apartment buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|JimG
|56
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|11
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC