Gastonia Housing Authority gives thumbs-up to American flags Updated at

Gastonia Housing Authority gives thumbs-up to American flags

The local public housing code previously did not allow housing authority tenants to fly the American flag outside their homes. It was disallowed because occupants were prohibited from attaching and hanging any items from the outside of the apartment buildings.

