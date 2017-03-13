Gastonia boy and cat star in a Americaa s Funniest Videosa
A few seconds of Snapchat fun turned into something a lot more thanks to the ABC TV show "America's Funniest Videos." Cramerton Middle School sixth-grader David Russell was fooling around with one of the filters on the image messaging phone app and did the "face swap" trick with Luna, his twin sister Merideth's cat.
Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
