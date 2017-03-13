Gaston Symphonic Band Spring concert set for March 24 Updated at
The Gaston Symphonic Band, led by Maestro John Gunter, is finishing its 24th consecutive season of providing symphony music to the people of Gaston County at no admission charge. The band is made up of adult and student volunteers from Gaston and surrounding counties.
