Gaston leaders, AG talk opioid addiction

As North Carolina's attorney general made a Gaston County pit stop Wednesday, he was joined by dozens of city and county officials to discuss a growing problem. More than 50 people - including a district attorney, a sheriff, multiple police chiefs and city and county managers, a fire chief and several health care leaders - gathered into a conference room at the Gastonia Police Department around Josh Stein, a Democrat elected the state's top prosecutor last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.