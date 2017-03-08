Gaston County: Who bought what land and for how much?

The following property transfers were recorded at the Gaston County Register of Deeds from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2017: Monty and Garnet McNeely to James Crawford, property at 2855 Puett's Chapel Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016, $56,000 Robert and Laura Clawson to Ashley Barton and Brian Armstrong, property at 2714 Lowell Bethesda Road, Gastonia, NC 28056, $137,500 Ricardo and Milagros Gonzalez to Roy and Susan Bell, property at 3632 English Garden Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056, $240,000 Thomas and Abigail Weathers to Jennifer Boone and Ty Longworth, property at 232 Dawson St., Cramerton, NC 28032, $115,000 Gregg and Marianne Marrow to Allison and William Smithers, property at 5317 Spindle Ridge Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056, $331,000 Conner Family Investments to DCA Real Estate, property at 735, 755, and 802 Bess Town Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016, $675,000 Krista and Leard Keeter to Cody and Katelyn ... (more)

