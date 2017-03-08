Gaston County: Who bought what land and for how much?
The following property transfers were recorded at the Gaston County Register of Deeds from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2017: Monty and Garnet McNeely to James Crawford, property at 2855 Puett's Chapel Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016, $56,000 Robert and Laura Clawson to Ashley Barton and Brian Armstrong, property at 2714 Lowell Bethesda Road, Gastonia, NC 28056, $137,500 Ricardo and Milagros Gonzalez to Roy and Susan Bell, property at 3632 English Garden Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056, $240,000 Thomas and Abigail Weathers to Jennifer Boone and Ty Longworth, property at 232 Dawson St., Cramerton, NC 28032, $115,000 Gregg and Marianne Marrow to Allison and William Smithers, property at 5317 Spindle Ridge Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056, $331,000 Conner Family Investments to DCA Real Estate, property at 735, 755, and 802 Bess Town Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016, $675,000 Krista and Leard Keeter to Cody and Katelyn ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 9
|JimG
|56
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|11
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 4
|Dchubbz
|1
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC