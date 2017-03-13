Friends, loved ones mourn loss of Mary Jo Cloninger at age of 85

Retail sales will go on today and into the foreseeable future within the sprawling 32,000 square feet of Mary Jo's Cloth Store, as they have for 66 years in Gaston County. It certainly won't be the same without the matriarch of the renowned business, Mary Jo Cloninger, who died Thursday at the age of 85 at Covenant Village in Gastonia.

