Ford plans regional incentives for dealers
Dianne Craig, Ford's director of U.S. sales since Jan. 1, has entered her new job facing rising incentives and falling new-vehicle demand. Managing a plateauing market will differ from the challenge she faced as head of Ford's Canada division, where she presided over the peak of the sales cycle.
