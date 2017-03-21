FirstHealth Moore Regional only N.C. ...

FirstHealth Moore Regional only N.C. hospital on Truven Top 100 list

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is the only hospital in North Carolina to be named one of the nation's top hospitals in a recent industry study conducted by Truven Health Analytics, a national health care information company. This recognition includes Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke Campus in Raeford and Richmond Memorial Hospital in Rockingham as divisions of Moore Regional.

