Criminal Charges- 3-20-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: a Jessica Leigh Huffman, 22, of 1912 Shuford Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 15 with two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture and one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance. a Jason Sinclair Killian, 39, of 2729 Banyon Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 15 with one count of larceny.
