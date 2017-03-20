Criminal Charges- 3-20-17

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: a Jessica Leigh Huffman, 22, of 1912 Shuford Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 15 with two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture and one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance. a Jason Sinclair Killian, 39, of 2729 Banyon Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Mar. 15 with one count of larceny.

