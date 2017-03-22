Crime 17 mins ago 6:40 p.m.Inmate walks off from work assignment
Corrections and law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who illegally left his job release on Monday afternoon. Brian Sweeting, 44, was last seen leaving Ruth's Salads in Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC