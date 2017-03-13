Crime 1 mins ago 10:28 a.m.Man pleads...

Crime 1 mins ago 10:28 a.m.Man pleads guilty after leading police on deadly pursuit

Thursday Mar 9

A man who led police on a chase that ended in tragedy pled guilty to second-degree murder Thursday morning in court. In July 2016, Gastonia Police say they responded to a reported larceny in progress at a Target store.

