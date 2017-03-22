City leaders done with putting deadlines on downtown hotel Updated at

Gastonia leaders say they're tired of assigning what comes across as a meaningless deadline to the development of a boutique hotel downtown. City Council members on Tuesday granted a fourth, indefinite extension to Nathan Kirby, who is creating a small hotel with about 40 upscale suites within the historic Lawyers Building at 168 W. Main Ave. That reprieve was necessary once again in order for him to be guaranteed a package of municipal tax incentives that will be valued at $781,000 over 10 years.

